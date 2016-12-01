Gilmore Girls revival review: Coming home to Stars Hollow

The revival to the long-running television series “Gilmore Girls” came exclusively to Netflix on Nov. 25. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” appeared in the form of four 90 minute episodes, one for each season of the year. For six hours, fans of the series are taken back to the beloved Stars Hollow.

For the uninitiated, “Gilmore Girls” is a series following a strong-willed mother-daughter duo from a small town in Connecticut. It premiered in 2000 and ended its seventh and final season in 2007. The show was known for its combination of quick humor, unapologetic exploration of several types of relationships, and an authentic sense of small town life.

The revival, in many ways, was like meeting with an old friend. Everywhere you looked was an original cast member, on sets that look exactly like the day we left them. There were frequent references to past events with the same wit that first endeared viewers to the show.

One of the very best qualities that the original series had was its detailed secondary characters. While the development of main characters is by no means neglected, special attention is given to the characters beyond the central arc of the show. Their personalities are distinct and only include stereotypes in a comedic and tasteful manner. The revival was successful in giving secondary characters lives of their own.

While all the ingredients of “Gilmore Girls” were present, somehow the revival just is not the same. Perhaps it is unfair to ask that of a revival, but with the updates to bring Stars Hollow and its residents to modern day combined with the extensive time the characters developed unobserved simply fails to invoke a feeling of true continuity from the original series.

All in all, the new installments to the Gilmore story only amounts to a visit back to Stars Hollow rather than moving back in. I give it three out of five spurs.