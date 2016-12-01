Staying safe: Car winterization

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

For some, SMSU’s first snow day occurring so early in the school year might have been a good wake-up call to take winter weather seriously. With a high percentage of the student body commuting to class and home, it’s never too late to take the steps to inspect and winterize your vehicle in order to have safer travels during a season of unpredictable weather.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), one of the best ways to keep a vehicle in check for cold weather is to keep an eye on fluid levels. Coolant, oil, and freeze-resistant wiper fluid should all stay full to keep a car running well.

A more obvious inspection to make would be a vehicle’s tires. It is important that a car’s tires are in the best condition possible, meaning they are not low on pressure and not too worn down. Tire pressure can easily be checked with an inexpensive pressure gauge.

Aside from some extra maintenance, an emergency kit is also an important addition for winter travels. While an emergency kit is a good idea in any season, a winter kit will hold a few extra items such as thermal blankets, extra pairs of gloves, a shovel, a flashlight, matches, an ice scraper, and extra antifreeze.

Arguably the best way to keep a car in shape for winter is getting it serviced before potential problems become dangerous. Some of the most common problems are battery issues, spark plugs, and loose wires and cables. A servicing technician will be able to point out these problems during a regular maintenance check.

The DMV also states that it is important for a car’s gas tank to stay over half when temperatures drop below freezing, which keeps gas lines from freezing up.

On the roads, be sure to keep a good distance between cars–it is better to go too slow than too fast when the conditions are unfavorable.

As a final rule of thumb, it is smart to let others know where you are headed and to always keep a charged cell phone around, just in case.