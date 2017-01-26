Blast from the past: A look back at Disney’s High School Musical

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Jan. 20, 2006, the movie High School Musical premiered on Disney Channel across the United States. Kids everywhere were glued to their televisions to watch this new Disney Channel original movie. There had not been many musicals done in this fashion for the Disney channel audience. The film, directed by Kenny Ortega, was a smash hit with preteens everywhere. The next day everyone was talking about it on the playground and at lunch tables. But was it really as good as everyone thought it was? Would it make sense with today’s audience?

The opening scenes introduce our main characters and they sing a pretty song through which they clearly develop a vibe. The chemistry between Troy, played by Zac Efron, and Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens, is undeniable. They pull out their cellphones, which are archaic by today’s standards, and text each other their numbers.

The movie goes on to them running into each other when Gabriella transfers to Troy’s school. This then causes an issue in the roles that they are used to playing in their schools; one being the jock and the other being the brain. Now they want to be singers together, striving to recreate the vibe they had by auditioning for a musical. Chaos ensues when everyone starts questioning their roles in the school after finding out about the audition. One thing after another happens to try and break up the new pair and regain balance. Eventually everything ends up working out and there is even a big musical number at the end in which everyone cheers “We’re all in this together!”

Re-examining this movie was certainly a joy. HSM jumpstarted a wave of musicals for Disney Channel. Following the success of this movie came its sequels, Camp Rock, Lemonade Mouth, Teen Beach Movie, and the Descendants. All these musicals were empowered by massive following that HSM achieved.

The music and choreography of this film were fun and energetic. Road trippers have put on the soundtrack and had a jam session many times. The songs are catchy, hummable, and welcoming to anyone no matter their virtuoso skill. The dance-along premier of the movie taught kids the dance moves and was a guilty pleasure of many young girl and boys. The cohesiveness of the musical numbers and dances were always strong.

The actors themselves were where the film really shined. The cast of HSM had chemistry and a style all their own; though it was definitely in that cheesy Disney channel way. Efron and Hudgens were the heart and soul of this film but the ensemble behind them held their own in the scenes dedicated to them.

Overall, High School Musical was Disney channel at its finest. Take a trip to East High and a ride down memory lane.