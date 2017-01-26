New Netflix original, The OA, wraps up its first season

The OA is a Netflix original show that was released in December 2016. This is a show about a Prairie, a young woman who went missing for seven years. Before she went missing she was blind–and now she can see again.

There are three storylines that are interwoven throughout the show. The first one is about what is happening to Prairie and the people she meets once she comes back from being missing. The second is what happened when she missing and the third is a a more mythically based storyline involving another dimension.

The characters are a strong point in this show. Each character that Prairie meets has screen time devoted to them. Whether this is only a five-minute scene or a whole episode, each one gets some time to show the audience about themselves.

The dialogue is realistic and doesn’t sound forced or unnatural. The scenes that show characters are also great as they show and don’t tell. I felt that I wasn’t being force-fed information about characters.

I also felt for these people and what is going on in their lives. There were moments I was holding my breath or moments I was happy and relieved for the characters.

I had two problems with the show and one was that it was slow to really get into the show. For me, it took until episode four, although it may not be that way for everyone.

The other problem I had was near the end, there was a scene that seemed contrived and forced. It didn’t fit with the rest of the story and came out of nowhere. Season two may explain why the scene happened.

With great character development, dialogue and a captivating story, I rate this four out of 5 spurs.