International artists define abstraction in compelling ways

Undefined Abstraction runs through March 16 in the Whipple Gallery

Unique and clever variations of abstract art is on display in the Whipple Gallery as part of the Undefined Abstraction exhibit, which runs from January 16 to March 16. Works in the show are from a mix of well-known and emerging artists represented from four continents.

The show contains 17 pieces from 12 artists, who include Melissa Bryant, Lan Cheng, Jung Hur, Francoise Lautier, Valmy Rocha Morais, Kyle Pak, Mei Xian Qiu, Fernando Rangel, Klaus-Peter Vellguth, Chantal Westby, Xue Yaojun and Luiselotte Ziackova.

The exhibit is curated by Edward Fong, the founder and director of the Asian contemporary-focused E-Moderne Gallerie in Philadelphia. Fong had previously curated the Floating Ink exhibit that was in the Whipple Gallery last summer.

Artists in the Undefined Abstraction exhibit have had their work shown in the E-Moderne Gallerie, but never collectively in one show.

“These works in the exhibition are created by artists who understand the principles, sensibilities and philosophy of the Asian culture and influences, which reflects on their arts,” Fong said. “[The pieces] are rarely seen outside of the artist studio or in Asia academic settings.”

Though the pieces all use an abstract art form, they convey radically different messages and themes, including inspirations from nature and commentaries on our contemporary world.

As viewers enter the gallery, they are welcomed by the bold “Untitled,” created by South Korean artist Jung Hur. The work is a series of stylized keys and keyholes which represent the many colorful perspectives people have on art.

“Sakura,” a piece by Filipino-American artist Melissa Bryant, shows shades of pink created by a repetition of color washes, brought together by two vertical lines. Professor of Art Pat Brace described this piece as one of her favorites.

“There is an appealing minimalism to the work and one feels enveloped by the colors as if you were standing in the middle of a sakura in full bloom,” Brace said.

Brace also noted that some of the works seemed to be inspired by earlier artists. Chinese artist Xue Yaojun’s work “Starry Night” resembles a painting in Monet’s Haystacks series, while using a technique of thickly applied paint used by Van Gogh in his work of the same name. Hong Kong-based artist Kyle Pak’s work “Moon in Water #2” contains blurs of waterlilies, reminiscent of Monet.

The exhibit also contains a series of three paintings by French-American artist Chantal Westby entitled “Anywhere Else,” “Life of Infinite of PI,” and “Ethereal Metaphysical Urge.” These paintings, which are as gloomy as they are alive, were created in response to the terrorist attack in Nice, France.

“These pieces caught my attention right away and remind me of a storm,” Art Club President Emily Petersen said. “Up close they have a very metallic appearance.”

Peterson hopes that the show will help people appreciate the abstract art form.

“I would always encourage people to view the show multiple times and get up close and personal with each painting,” Petersen said. “There are many pieces that have detail in them you would miss otherwise.”