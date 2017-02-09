Movie review: Feelings split on Split

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s recent thriller, Split, hit theatres Jan. 20, and it’s been the top box office seller since its release. James McAvoy, who plays the film’s primary antagonist, is an enthrallingly composed actor, and he brings the films premise of multiple personalities in a single character to delightful fruition.

The compelling premise and McAvoy’s talent bring an exciting film to fans of psychological thrillers everywhere. Unfortunately, McAvoy’s performance as the villain is contrasted with Anya Taylor-Joy’s depiction of the hero, Casey Cooke.

In addition to this problem, the climax of the film comes with a surprise that was not properly advertised or foreshadowed. Even worse, it ends abruptly, and without satisfaction.

McAvoy’s performance does provide a much-needed salve to the ending’s pain. McAvoy consistently delivers a spectacular performance as a patient of Dissociative Identity Disorder. Such a role can be incredibly difficult. McAvoy not only needs to portray multiple characters on screen, but he must believably transition from character to character.

In this way, the film was amazing. McAvoy’s performance as Kevin Crumb and the principle characters of Kevin Crumb’s disorder is stellar. During the performance, McAvoy’s on-screen shift in personalities can even be perceived before any overt action is taken by the character.

Taylor-Joy failed to highlight the horror of Crumb’s character by being an unreliable protagonist. Watching the film, I could practically hear Taylor-Joy being told her character and motivation by the director and his various assistants.

The Climax was another issue. With the note that this is spoiler-light, the climax was simply alien to the rest of the movie’s tone. While the climax needed to be alien for the premise’s purposes, such a departure needed to have been broadcast more in the tone of the film.

Even worse, the resolution to the climax (if such a weak resolution deserves the title) was lackluster. The climax and story are made dissatisfying by a final weakness on the part of Taylor-Joy’s Cooke. The entire film displays Cooke’s reactionary and weak personality, but the final encounter robs Cooke of any shred of agency she may have had. Cooke had no power, she had no control, and she was never given any.

For all the interest McAvoy’s Crumb held, Cooke was where our sympathies needed to lie. Cooke was disempowered by her role and the plot, and the audience was disempowered with her. Such disempowerment gives a pervasive feeling of dissatisfaction and emptiness to the conclusion of an otherwise spectacular movie.

My final thoughts are, despite my grumblings, that this is a wonderfully conceived movie with an incredible villain. It is intriguing and shocking at times, with certain disturbing facets that lend the world all the more reality.

If you are interested in McAvoy’s spectacular Kevin Crumb performance, then this movie will deliver as promised. If you want to see a movie that offers a mysterious and intricate story, then this movie will deliver. The only reason not to see this movie (and this is a pretty big reason) is if you want to see a young woman’s character arc from a helpless civilian to a strong force of opposition.

While I have accentuated the negative in the film, the overall verdict is positive. This film’s villain and its atmosphere are simply too compelling to say otherwise.