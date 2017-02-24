Macbeth comes to SMSU

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“Double, Double, toil and trouble,” chanted the Witches.

The Drama Club’s student run production this semester is William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. This play focuses on the story of General Macbeth, who receives a prophecy that he will become King of Scotland. As he is pushed on by his wife, and consumed by his own ambition for power, this play explores the idea of how power can affect a person’s humanity.

Jacob Fager, a senior history major, will be the director for the play. Fager has especially enjoyed working with an immensely talented cast of experienced and new actors as they bring the plot to life.

“This version of Macbeth is something that has not been seen in a black box show in a long time,” Fager said. “It is a spectacle but it will stay true to Shakespeare’s original writing.”

Sophomore Jon Raatz will play Macbeth.

“I’ve really enjoyed Macbeth,” Raatz said. “Working together with everyone has been a fun and challenging experience.”

Macbeth will be performed in the SMSU black box March 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 showing on March 26. The price of admission is $5.