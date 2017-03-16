Conversation with Poets

On Monday, Feb. 27, SMSU held “A Conversation with Poets,” as part of its Visiting Writer Series at noon in the Marshall-Lyon County Library and again at 7 p.m. at SMSU in CH 201.

Susan McLean, a professor of English at SMSU, read poems from her book “The Whetstone Misses the Knife.” Gwen Heart, a professor at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa read poems from her books, one being “The Empress of Kisses.” The conversation was moderated by Lauren Carlson.

The conversation was in a question and answer format where Carlson asked the poets questions and they would answer and read a poem from their books. Some examples were how the poets got started and what topics they write about. Many of the poems ranged from topics about events in the poets’ lives to topics that would appear to be difficult topics to write poems about.

The event was informative and the audience got to know the poets quite well. Heart and McLean also gave advice for anyone wanting to be a poet. They revealed events that took place in their life. McLean read a poem about when she thought she had endometriosis but the doctor did not like people self-diagnosing.

After the conversation, the panel opened up to audience questions, with several audience members having something to ask. A video of the event will appear online in the future.