Fokken and Loft discuss the music of World War I

On March 8, there was a presentation on the music of World War I and fantasy themes that pervaded that period of time. Dean of Arts, Letters, and Sciences Jan Loft and Speech Communications Professor Mark Fokken were the main presenters.

The atmosphere was comfortable inside the Charter Hall lecture room that was used for the presentation. War songs were sung in a deep, melodic voice that is associated with music from the 1910s and 1920s artists.

Fokken and Loft started their discussion with some general reference material about World War I, but they quickly arrived at the meat of their presentation. Millions of songs were written during World War I. Almost all songs written after 1916 were whole-heartedly in support of the war effort. A common practice of the time was to send poetic lyrics to a professional composer who would then set the lyrics to a tune.

All the songs, professional and amateur, were part of a collective fantasy theme, which Fokken and Loft discussed. Fantasy theme analysis is the study of the shared cultural symbols and ideas portrayed by works of art that a society produces. These works of art reflect both the society’s understanding of and influence on the culture.

These songs would be played on phonographs at private homes. More often than not, sheet music would be bought, and the songs would be played on a piano in a family home.

Some of the most common themes that Fokken and Loft noticed were of personal sacrifice for the war, the honor of being a soldier, a distaste of nobles and the German Emperor, and the soldiers’ sweethearts.

The mothers of the soldiers were also frequently depicted. They appeared as wise, matronly women who bravely gave their sons to the war effort. The song “I Raised My Son to Be a Soldier” explains their struggle.

At several points in the presentation, the speakers would fall silent as the phonograph or videos played. The slow songs played through the hall with a great sense of nobility and dignity, even if they came from a bygone era.

During one of the most endearing moments of the presentation, John Ward sat at a piano and gave a live performance to the audience of several songs. At numerous points, the audience was encouraged to sing along with the songs of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

Little was peaceful and joyous during the war, but even across centuries, music brings the voices and hearts of people together.