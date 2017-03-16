“Get Out” to see this movie

Despite what its title would suggest, “Get Out” will not make you want to leave the theatre halfway through. On the contrary, director Jordan Peele delivers a compelling psychological thriller that also manages to address issues regarding race.

“Get Out” tells the story of Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, who is visiting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. Chris is feeling slightly uneasy about the visit because he is black, and his girlfriend and her family are white. Chris’ girlfriend Rose, played by Allison Williams, assures him that her family will not judge him, but Chris remains hesitant nonetheless.

Things start out well. Rose’s family are just as welcoming as she said they would be. However, the longer Chris stays with the family and their friends, the more strange and disturbing things he begins to discover.

One of the best things about “Get Out” is its seamless blend of satire and social commentary. There are a few typical horror movie tropes such as jump scares, but the film as a whole does not succumb to the issues that so often plague movies of this genre. Chris is a far more proactive protagonist than those of other horror movies. This, along with the clever underlying racial themes, makes “Get Out” stand out.

The cast all did good work. Kaluuya is very likeable as Chris, as is Williams as Rose. Lil Rel Howery who plays Chris’s friend Rod, was a standout for me. He contributes to much of the film’s humor and manages to steal every scene that he appears in.

“Get Out” doesn’t have many flaws to mention. Sometimes the pacing can drag a little, and a few scenes can be a little confusing upon first viewing. However, everything begins to make sense by the end of the movie.

I would recommend “Get Out” to anyone who is even slightly interested in horror or thrillers. As someone who isn’t the biggest horror fan, I was pleasantly surprised by how much this film brought to the table.

4 out of 5 Spurs.