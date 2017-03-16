NSIC Championship with Comedian Maggie Faris

While the boys’ basketball team was playing for the NSIC South Division championship on Feb. 28, comedian Maggie Faris entertained the students that stayed on campus.

Faris understood that having the team playing for the championship was a big deal for many students, and didn’t want them to miss out on watching them. To work with that, she turned her show into a hybrid of watching the game and telling jokes.

One of her favorite things to remark on was player Ryan Bruggeman’s hair. Faris felt that his hair was much too long, and every time that he sunk one of his many shots, she commented on his hair.

There were other comments made about coaches stomping around, missed shots, and the other team’s players. No one was safe from having a humorous observation made about them.

For half time and time outs, Faris would get onstage and do parts of her original act. Many of her jokes concerned her sexuality, as she is an open lesbian.

“There’s three jobs for a lesbian. You either get to be a semi-truck driver, a gym teacher, or a tennis/golf player,” said Faris, who used to drive trucks.

Faris also has a Spotify album called ‘Hot Lesbo Action.’ It is a collection of her jokes that she uses in her acts.

“Just make sure you don’t Google it,” she added, while laughing.

The Student Activities Committee handed out t-shirts to those who attended the event. There was a short trivia segment where cups and other things were handed out to those who answered questions correctly.

At the end of the evening, Faris had stickers available for anyone to take. She stayed beyond her allotted time to ensure that the Mustangs would win and that she could crack every joke possible.