“Iron Fist” pulls its punches

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“Iron Fist” is a Netflix exclusive show based on the titular character from Marvel. It was released on Netflix March 17.

“Iron Fist” follows the trend of the Marvel shows on Netflix that came before it. Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are all referenced throughout the show. “Iron Fist” is the last installment before “The Defenders,” which involves all four of these heroes, is released.

When Danny Rand was young, he and his parents went on a vacation. Unfortunately, an accident kiled Danny’s parents. He was then found by monks who raised him for fifteen years.

The show starts with Danny finally returning to New York City to reclaim his parents’ business, Rand Enterprises. After completing this goal within the first two episodes, the new goal for Danny Rand, the Iron Fist, is to defeat The Hand.

Characterization is a strong point for Iron Fist. Each character has clear motives and goals, and most of them have some sort of progression. They are also unique and well-rounded.

Plot-wise, the show doesn’t have much going for it. I knew the end goal the whole time, but that doesn’t mean I foresaw everything that would happen. There are definitely some twists and turns along the way.

One thing that sets this show back is mediocrity. There is nothing that brings it up but at the same time there is nothing that makes the show bad. It’s just kind of so-so but at the same time if someone can be OK with the mediocrity, then the show is still enjoyable.

Speaking of “The Defenders,” I highly recommend watching all of the Marvel shows currently on Netflix that lead up to “The Defenders”. The show is planned for release, but there is no date as of the time of this review.

People have been complaining that Iron Fist doesn’t summon his Iron Fist enough. I understood why. Danny Rand is still dealing with the loss of his parents and a whole host of issues. This, and the fact that after he uses it, he can’t use it for a while prevents him from summoning the Fist often.

Overall, I would say “Iron Fist” is an enjoyable show, but nothing that blew me out of the water. I do recommend watching this to anyone invested in “The Defenders” series.

3 out of 5 Spurs.