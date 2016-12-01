President’s Corner – Dec. 1, 2016

Hey Mustangs,

If you haven’t done so already, make sure you go vote in the Fall Student Senator Elections. Everything the Senate does is on behalf of our peers, and these great student leaders would appreciate your support!

Student Government is also hosting an All-University Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. in the Lower Conference Center. You will briefed on everything that your student government has done to influence and aid in the implementation of change for students this semester. Please come by, and bring a friend!

Make sure you go like “SMSU Student Association” on Facebook. You’ll be able to stay tuned in to some cool events on campus, get the scoop on how you could win some awesome prizes, and get to know a little more about your friends and peers that also double as student government leaders.

Great news! Your very own SMSU Student Senate meets THURSDAY’s at 6:15 p.m. in PE 214. We realize that it may not be convenient for everyone to make it, but since you’ll be liking, “SMSU Student Association,” on Facebook after you’re done reading this, you’ll be able to catch Student Senate meetings through Facebook’s live streaming. There will be a description of the main topics of discussion, so if you aren’t able to catch us in live action, you can go back and watch the replay!

Most importantly though, the Senate still encourage all students to stop by Senate meetings if you’re willing and able. This is a great way for you to share your voice, so that we can continue to work and advocate on your behalf! Once again, thank you to the students and faculty members that were able to join us last Thursday, October 13th, and had some words to share. Sharing your voice, takes a great amount of courage and leadership. I commend you all.

Go Mustangs!