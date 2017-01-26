Brussels Sprout – Trump’s first executive order: Bring back the Spice Girls

In a move that surprised citizens and political analysts alike, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, immediately upon arriving at the White House, began penning legislation to force the 90’s pop group, the Spice Girls, to reunite.

“We are going to drain the musical swamp, get rid of all the losers in pop and rap, and we are going to bring in the best in music, we have the very best in music, we’re going to make pop great again, we are going to bring in the Spice Girls!” Trump said.

Analysts generally reacted with surprise, noting that Trump had made no previous public mentions of the Spice Girls. High profile democrats and angsty pop-punk fans decried Trump’s actions, noting that Trump was violating his campaign promise to reunite Blink-182.

Republicans, on the other hand, were quick to rally around Trump’s order.

“The Spice Girls are a national treasure,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “I don’t think there is one person in this nation that can claim their childhood did not include waiting until no one else was home, turning the TV to full volume and dancing shirtless with a broom to the songs from SpiceWorld.”

Posh Spice was quite surprised to learn about the executive order.

“The Spice Girls were a fun time while it lasted,” Posh said. “But now I have a family and am working on my paintings. I don’t have time to tell people what they have to do if they want to be my lover.”

Pence stayed adamant about going through with the order.

“I love Posh and Ginger so much,” Pence stated while blushing. “I have always wanted Posh’s hair. I always wished they would make me the Spice Man. If the girls could help me with my makeup, that would help complete my look. Anyway, politically, there’s nothing they can do about an executive order, and I eagerly await their reunion.”

Trump agreed with Pence’s statements, noting that once he signed the order, the Spice Girls would be captured by the CIA and forced to perform.

“Yo, I’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want, so tell me what we want, what we really really want, I’ll tell you what we want, what we really really want, we really, really, really, really wanna GET THE SPICE GIRLS BACK TOGETHER!” Trump yelled to a large crowd of supporters.

At press time, Sarah Palin was seen running through the Women’s March, violently throwing packets of oregano in hopes that she could win some points with Trump by locating the Spice Girls, while Trump was busy tasking an FBI agent in helping further his musical revolution.

“If I don’t have Vanessa Carlton in the damn Oval Office, singing ‘A Thousand Miles’ on my desk, you’re fired.”