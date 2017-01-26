‘Hollyweed’ jail time vs. rape jail time

Remember waking up around noon after New Year’s, probably with a slight headache, and seeing in the news that the Hollywood sign was changed to say Hollyweed? The culprit Zachary Fernandez recently turned himself in. He is now facing a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Six months isn’t a terribly long period of time. Granted, spending all that time in jail is not on the top of my list of things to do, but that’s the maximum amount of time that he could be there.

The part that irks me about Fernandez getting a possible six-month sentence for a trespassing misdemeanor is that other people have done some far worse things and gotten a lot less time.

About three months of time, actually.

Doing one of the worst things possible to someone.

Ring a bell yet?

Brock Turner is the name. In January of 2015 he raped a woman and faced up to ten years in prison. Instead, he got six months. Six months for changing a woman’s life forever, for the worse. For doing one of the worst things you could ever do to anyone. Six. Months.

And now, Fernandez could get the exact same amount of time in jail. For a misdemeanor. He placed a few tarps over two letters and trespassed. Still illegal, but he wasn’t forcing himself into an unconscious woman.

To add to that, Brock Turner was released from jail in three months. If Fernandez winds up in jail for a longer period of time than a convicted rapist, don’t be surprised at the amount of outbursts you hear. I’m sure there’ll be a few that come straight from me.