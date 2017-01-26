Women’s March on D.C.: Was it effective?

People across our nation came to Washington D.C. after President Trump was already inaugurated into office to stand up for their rights. They felt that he was going to infringe upon them (as I am worried about too), so they thought a march would help change that.

My heart is happy to see people coming together for a reason. I was glad that this was all done so peacefully, and that no arrests were made during this march. But with that being said, I ultimately found the march to have little point to it.

With that being said, I am all for equality. I think that everyone should be treated with respect. Women’s rights are a big issue that we are still working towards today, and I consider myself to be a large feminist as well.

However, marching isn’t going to change anything. When Martin Luther King Jr. peacefully protested how his race was being treated, he took action at the same time. They refused to leave ‘white only’ places, had mass sit-ins, and demanded change.

If there had been a speaker who spoke about women’s rights to the thousands of people there, that would have been at least a little bit more effective. I would have loved to have been with all those people and listen to someone talk about how we need to work together to find equality among all races and genders. But just marching around holding signs is literally going to do nothing.

Instead, we could send letters to governors about the ‘pink tax,’ start having real conversations with employers about paying women equally, or have mass sit-ins at places that are charging extreme amounts for birth control. This would all be great, and I would be more than willing to be with that movement.

Talking to influential people and businesses in our government or having people speak to large groups of people is how we are going to see a change. Having marches like this last one has a very slim chance of making any change in our country.