President’s Corner – Feb. 9, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Fellow Mustangs,

In my work, I’m reminded all the time how much of a privilege it is to serve my peers at SMSU.

One area that student government is looking into is the gravel parking lot outside of the PE building. Many important conversations are being had in order to figure out what the best solution is that also makes sense.

Another issue that we are diving into is textbook affordability. Education is extremely important to all students, faculty, staff and administration. We believe it is important to find ways to make education more affordable.

Lastly, student government is constantly trying to find ways to bring students together, have fun, and get the word out about the things we are doing for our peers.

Don’t forget, student government meetings are on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. in SC 249. Everyone is welcome.

Go Mustangs!