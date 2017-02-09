Riding the Hawaiian roller coaster

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

There were men in coconut bras. Girls were throwing up in the hallways. Some random guy was passed out in a lecture hall.

It was Hawaiian Night. Drinks were going down. Skirts were going up in discreet, distant bathrooms far from the game.

Personally, I started out the night with a few friends from out of town at a local party drinking a Long Island Iced Tea before the game. My first impression of this all-out booze-fest was a girl viciously puking on my shoe. It looked like blue UV. This entire weekend would soon be a blur to this investigative reporter.

Halfway through the night after a few bottles of Mike’s Hard Blood Orange, my friends talked our sober driver into driving us to Wayzata for ice cream.

(Don’t drink and drive. Always have a sober friend.)

Our driver took us up through Willmar, then we galloped through Montrose (the roads were really bumpy and I thought I was on a roller coaster), and the back window of our cherry red 2007 Ford Focus got stuck in the down position. We took the opportunity to fly a Finding Dory towel out the window as a flag, a testament to our drunkenness. This must be how it felt to be a modern day Southern Confederate.

Eventually, we made it to Wayzata where we went to my favorite ice cream shop and ordered fifty dollars worth of ice cream on my friend. YOLO.

We then spent the night at a friend’s house in the cities where I discovered the movie, Burlesque, and how one can make a living off of provocative dancing. I was a terrible stripper. But I woke up the next morning twenty dollars richer.

The rest of the weekend continued to be a series of debauchery and drunkenness starting with margaritas at 9 a.m. and ending with me showing up to class still slightly intoxicated Monday morning.

I never did make it to that game. Either of them.

It was a good weekend.

Editors note: this article was submitted by an anonymous student.