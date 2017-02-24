President’s Corner – Feb. 23, 2017

Fellow Mustangs,

In my work, I am continually reminded of what a privilege it is to be serving my peers at SMSU. Without the leadership, courage, and initiative of so many of you, my colleagues and I would be short many opportunities to enhance Mustang student life.

I began as a student senator during the Spring semester of my freshman year in 2014. I had zero experience, and was unsure of all that being a student senator entailed. What I knew was that I wanted to make a difference, and so I took a leap of faith.

I can honestly say that that was one of the best decisions I have ever made. With that being said, if you are at all interested in taking on a leadership role as a student senator, please pick up an application in SC 217. You are the students that will continue to expand the voices of future Mustangs. Don’t be afraid to make a difference.

Senate meetings are open to all students, and are Wednesday nights at 6:15 p.m., in SC 249. If you are interested in stopping by, we would love to see you! You could gain a little insight on what being a student senator is all about. Also, don’t forget to finish out this last week before Spring Break strong, and to have fun!

Go Mustangs!