Your University, Your News, Your Life

President’s Corner – Feb. 23, 2017

Ashanti Payne, Student Body President • February 24, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Fellow Mustangs,

In my work, I am continually reminded of what a privilege it is to be serving my peers at SMSU. Without the leadership, courage, and initiative of so many of you, my colleagues and I would be short many opportunities to enhance Mustang student life.

I began as a student senator during the Spring semester of my freshman year in 2014. I had zero experience, and was unsure of all that being a student senator entailed. What I knew was that I wanted to make a difference, and so I took a leap of faith.

I can honestly say that that was one of the best decisions I have ever made. With that being said, if you are at all interested in taking on a leadership role as a student senator, please pick up an application in SC 217. You are the students that will continue to expand the voices of future Mustangs. Don’t be afraid to make a difference.

Senate meetings are open to all students, and are Wednesday nights at 6:15 p.m., in SC 249. If you are interested in stopping by, we would love to see you! You could gain a little insight on what being a student senator is all about. Also, don’t forget to finish out this last week before Spring Break strong, and to have fun!

Go Mustangs!

Print Friendly

Your University, Your News, Your Life
President’s Corner – Feb. 23, 2017