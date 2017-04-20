What did Twitterverse really learn from “13 Reasons Why”?

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Whether you’ve binge watched the popular new Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”, read the book (which you should if you haven’t), or haven’t watched them at all yet, you’ve probably at least heard of the show by now.

For those who’ve seen the series, many say that it reminded them of the power their actions may have, how their words can affect others, and to always be kind.

It’s also been a tool to spread awareness of the signs that precede suicide.

I find these statements to be contradictory, as my Twitter feed is littered with tweets of hate and terrible things wished upon the cast and characters.

One such tweet was by @dylansreasons, stating “A rare picture of Bryce walker and Courtney! #13ReasonsWhy” followed with a picture of overflowing trash cans on April 18 at 10:36 a.m.

There are also the memes of ‘salt bae’ that have been re-created into Hannah Baker sprinkling tapes down.

These come with a caption like Hannah asking for a pencil, and someone not having another one, so she has a tape for them.

I could provide a list of other examples from the countless tweets that are similar to these. Each and every one of them infuriate me.

Sure, the characters are annoying at times and can drive you crazy to watch. But the whole show is revolving around people not being kind and not thinking about how their actions may affect others.

This is completely disregarded by the people who originally wrote such tweets, and those who are favoriting and retweeting them.

What I’m seeing on Twitter shows me that too many people took about two seconds of thinking that they should be kind, and then went back to retweeting/liking what they found funny.

From the looks of it, these people didn’t learn a thing from “13 Reasons Why”.