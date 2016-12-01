Courtyard and other areas of campus to see small renovations

“What is going on in the Garden Courtyard” is one of the most common questions asked by SMSU students this month. The courtyard has been closed for construction and several crews have been digging deep holes within the courtyard. A specially built part of the wall on the ST-SM link has been opened to allow the forklifts and excavators into the courtyard.

Director of Facilities & Physical Plant Cyndi Holm explained that the maintenance work within the courtyard is just the replacement of a few fire hydrants. Holm also mentioned that while there would be no large construction projects in the near future, there are a number smaller renovations that Facilities plans to work on.

Many of the small repairs include replacing bleachers and lights, some painting jobs and replacing a storm line in the Social Science building.

Many more resource intensive projects will be undertaken in the coming years with funding through Higher Education Assets Preservation and Renewal (HEAPR). HEAPR projects being looked at are replacing the links between academic buildings, a pool deck replacement, several curtain wall replacements and replacement of a large portion of the water main on Birch Street. Holm estimates the cost of the water main replacement at $400,000 or more.

In Spring 2017, Chartwells will also begin renovations on the dining area in the Student Center. Renovations are expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2017-18 academic year.