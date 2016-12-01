Food Service Committee searching for opinions

Students who would like to see a change in the food at SMSU or share their opinions on the dining service are invited to attend the Food Service Committee meetings.

Sophomore Jeff Mayfield, is the president of this committee.

“I think our purpose is to serve as a community-wide voice for all students who partake in the on-campus dining services,” Mayfield said.

Tom Hemmy, the Director of Chartwells, is at every meeting as well. Anything that is said at these meetings is heard directly by him, and students can also hear the Chartwells point of view.

“Anyone can join the committee; it doesn’t matter who,” Mayfield said. “We are going to try to have House Reps, hopefully starting next semester. It would be the same thing, they’ll come to the meeting, act as the active voice for their house. But anyone can come to the meeting.”

On average, there are about nine people at each meeting. Eventually, Mayfield would like to raise that number closer to 25.

The Food Service Committee is a liaison between the students and Chartwells, charts the future for the renovations happening next year, and decides which restaurants will be available to students.

Whether it is a student’s family, an on-campus student, an off-campus student, a student’s friend, or anyone else who eats here, each is entitled to have their opinion heard at the meetings.