Professor Saara Raappana wins Best of Net award for poem

Adjunct Professor of English Saara Raappana has won Sundress Publication’s Best of the Net award for her poem “Letter to my Teenaged Self: You Are a House, You Are a Hammer, You’re the Momentum of the Nail.”

Raappana says she drew inspiration for the poem from a time when she was 16 or 17. She told her parents she was going somewhere that they would approve of, but she was actually renovating a house with her boyfriend and his friends.

“On another level, though, the poem is about how being a girl is hard but fantastic, and sometimes you have to break stuff to make it better,” Raappana said.

Raappana also describes the time renovating that there was music by Morrissey playing in the background and there was a “super adorable kitten.”

The poem was originally published on Vinyl Poetry and Prose, an online literary magazine. Vinyl Poetry and Prose then submitted the poem to Sundress Publications, who sifted through thousands of submissions from around 150 different journals.

Many of her favorite contemporary poets also won the award.

“I just feel really touched and honored,” Raappana said.

Her poem is available to read online at both Vinyl and Sundress’s Best of the Net websites.