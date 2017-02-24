SMSU alumna assists in student success

Brittany Krull once walked these halls as an SMSU student. Now she supports SMSU students to create their own success on campus as the Assistant Director of the Office of Student Success.

Krull earned her undergraduate degree in 2004, majoring in art/graphic design and minoring in marketing. She worked in the Admission Office while studying at SMSU, and received a job there after graduation. In this role, Krull recruited high school students, planned programs such as Gold Rush Days and coordinated the Ambassador Program.

While working in the Admission Office, Krull decided to go back to school. She received her master’s degree in 2007 from SMSU for education, emphasizing in education leadership. That was when her interest in student success sparked.

“I was so used to recruiting students at that point and then I would often become frustrated when I heard that they were transferring or taking time off from school,” Krull said.

Because of Krull’s focus, she was appointed by SMSU to start the Office of Student Success. Focusing on retention, she built the office from scratch.

As the Assistant Director of the Office of Student Success, Krull’s department has a team of a graduate assistant, a student mentee, and a work study student. Krull aims to help students learn of and become connected to SMSU’s support services on campus.

“I’m honored to be in a role like this,” Krull said. “Every day I get to come to work and make a difference and that’s what I love about it.”

Krull helps any student whether they are a freshman, transfer, non-traditional, or international. At the beginning of a semester, courtesy calls go out to new students to check how their first couple of weeks of classes have been going. In week three and week seven, Early Alert surveys are sent out to faculty. After receiving the faculty’s surveys, Krull and the Office of Student Success may contact students about the Early Alert surveys to see how they are doing.

The office also does follow-ups on student registrations at the end of the semester, such as checking to see if students are planning to return if they have not registered yet. These follow-ups are the student Perception surveys and exit procedures. The Perception survey gathers feedback that helps Krull identify why students are leaving and addresses how SMSU may improve. The information assists with retention.

It’s important to Krull to know how students are doing and how she can help them. The focus is not just on academic issues but also on students’ physical and mental well-being.

“I care about our students. I want to see them succeed, so I love when [they] stop by with questions [and] concerns,” Krull said. “I feel honored to help them along the way.”