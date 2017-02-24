Students at San Francisco college receive free tuition

On Feb. 6, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced in a press conference that the city would be providing free tuition to all students at the City College of San Francisco who are residents of the city.

According to the mayor’s website, the $5.4 million per year plan will provide free tuition for all students who are San Francisco residents, as well as waivers for school related expenses and $500,000 for the City College to improve its capacity and systems.

Though the initiative only provides free tuition for the students at the city’s community college, it should be noted that the school offers more than 50 academic programs. The associate degrees students can earn at the college meet the general education requirements at most four-year schools once transferred.

The program is funded by increased property taxes on transactions over $5 million.

“We’re making City College free for all San Francisco residents, and that’s really exciting,” San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim told The San Francisco Examiner. “This is just the beginning of our free City College program.”