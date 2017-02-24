Winners of Telling Women’s Stories contest announced

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The winners for Telling Women’s Stories, a contest for SMSU students, have been announced. In it, students write stories, essays or poems about women. Both men and women may submit, and both are on the committee that judges the different entries.

This year, ten entries were submitted. This is a little less than last year, according to Professor of English Susan McLean. The winners were McKenzie Swanson, Lozililo Moyo and Kristen Barnhardt.

Swanson received third place for “Breathe,” a piece of short fiction.

“[It’s about] a person having just been through a traumatic event and them trying to deal with it and seek help from a close loved one,” Swanson said.

Swanson said that having placed third in this competition means a lot to her.

Moyo received second place, who wrote an essay about her mother.

Barnhardt received first place after submitting a short story, an essay and a poem. She feels that she is on the right path knowing she won.

“I was extremely excited to win,” Barnhardt said.

The third place winner received a $25 prize, second will receive $50, and first will receive $75. There will be a reading of these winning pieces on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at noon. The location is still to be determined.