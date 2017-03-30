Career Services helps students choose a major based on strengths

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Many college students today are facing the issue of having an undeclared major. SMSU Career Services understands this issue, and is helping students realize what major is right for them.

“Every student is completely unique,” Melissa Scholten, director of SMSU Career Services, said.

Scholten spends time getting to know the student and identifying what approach might work best.

“Everyone has unique values, strengths, and skills that they are good at,” Scholten said.

She noted that resources offered to all students are assessments. Appointment-based assessments are available through the SMSU Career Services office.

“Take advantage of the things that are out there to support you,” Scholten said. “StrengthsQuest is a fantastic assessment that was put together by the Gallup organization out of Omaha, Neb. The assessment is built on the framework of positive psychology.”

This resource helps students understand their strengths. StrengthsQuest looks at interpersonal strengths. There are 34 strengths in total, and the test selects an individual’s top five.

“I like it because you can take it and apply it to any aspects of your life,” Scholten said.

Scholten says that SMSU Career Services is a comprehensive office. They serve the entire campus, from freshmen who are choosing a major for the first time, to students who are changing majors, to graduate students who need help with a job search. SMSU Career Services helps with any career-related concerns that a student may have. Scholten’s daily agenda is to serve students through direct appointments.

“The more you can try on an experience or be on the field, the better,” Scholten said.

She encourages students to join clubs or organizations.

“Try some leadership skills and get involved in things that interest you,” Scholten said. “Look for volunteer and internship opportunities that fit what you are looking for. [Do] anything that is going to immerse you in what you are interested in.”