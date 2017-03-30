“Interest is a muscle:” SMSU professor writes new book

While SMSU professor Anthony Neil Smith manages to teach English classes and conduct administrative work as the Chair of the Department of English, Philosophy, Spanish and Humanities, he also writes crime fiction. His new series is set to release in September of this year.

Smith, author to many novels including “All the Young Warriors” and “Holy Death,” describes his writing as pulp and noir.

“I just made it a part of my life,” Smith said. “At some point [I] wanted to write so I’ve learned how to do that either on weekends, during my office hours when I’m done with other projects, or during the summers. It’s like where some people have to go smoke. I don’t smoke, so I write. It’s kind of like a habit.”

As a writer, Smith was taught that interest is like a muscle.

“The more that you’re interested in the world around you, the more you practice the ‘what-ifs.’ Over time, your mind starts to imagine what happens next and having to tell somebody about that neat idea,” Smith said.

His new novel, Castle Danger: Women on Ice, is a new series that is set to release this September, although the publishing company has yet to set an official release date. The main character in Castle Danger is Manny, a very young man who struggles with identity.

“I always try to find a character that I’m interested in,” Smith said. “The lead character is questioning his sexuality. He’s thinking that he should have been born a woman so he’s transsexual, but he is also a cop trying to solve a murder. I had the character for a long time and I knew this character had some issues.”

Manny started as an image as an angry young man sitting at home watching pornography, who is very depressed due to an injury to his genitals. As the character developed over time, he injured and set himself on fire on purpose because he thought he should be a woman.

“That’s when he clicked into place,” Smith said. “That’s when [my editor and I] knew that there was a story to tell about this guy.”

Smith says he gravitates towards a more realistic ending.

“Happy endings are overrated,” Smith said.

With the first novel of the new series coming out in September, the second installment of the series is already on the way. Both novels were written at the same time with strict deadline. It took Smith a year and a half to write both novels.

Bastei Lübbe AG, the publishing company for Castle Danger, is based in Cologne, Germany. The new novel will be available in two languages, English and German. Castle Danger: Women on Ice will be available to purchase in paperback on Amazon and eBook on Kindle.