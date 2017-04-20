Kolnick presents “Woodrow Wilson and the U.S. Entry into World War I.”

Dr. Jeff Kolnick, Professor of History and Chair of the Department of Social Science here at SMSU, is scheduled to give a presentation next week entitled “Woodrow Wilson and the U.S. Entry into World War I.” It is a part of a series sponsored by the SMSU History Club and the Marshall-Lyon County Library called “Remembering the Great War: World War I Commemoration.” The 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering the war recently passed by on April 6th.

Dr. Kolnick provided relevant historical context to The Spur: “Woodrow Wilson set in place a philosophy and practical framework for U.S. foreign policy that has remained in place, with little alteration, into our own time. Historians have referred to Wilsonian foreign policy as ‘liberal internationalism.’ For Wilson, liberalism is an inseparable combination of a commitment to bedrock democratic principles like free and fair elections and basic civil liberties like free speech and a free press. It is also a deep belief in the sanctity of private property and in the efficiency and benefits of free markets and free trade.”

“The presentation will cover the gradual process that brought Wilson to choose war or neutrality and the long-term implications of that choice for the United States and the world,” said Kolnick. He will present at the Marshall-Lyon County Library on Apr. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and on campus in CH 201 on Apr. 26 at 12 p.m.