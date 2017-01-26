SMSU Wrestling falls to Augustana

The Southwest Minnesota State men’s wrestling team (4-11, 0-3 NSIC) was defeated by No. 23 Augustana (8-5, 2-0 NSIC), 3-32 Saturday. Augustana showed their dominance through all weight classes, as SMSU struggled to score.

The match was much closer than the score, however. Cortez Arredondo lost a 3-1 decision at 149 and Jake Slocum lost a 5-4 decision in the next bout class at 157. The match fell out of reach after that, as the mustangs would need multiple pins just to get within shouting distance.

Kegen Fingalsen (16-13) earned a 5-3 decision over Bruce Lemon to get SMSU on the scoreboard. This was the only match SMSU would win in the duel.