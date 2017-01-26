Super Bowl LI preview: Patriots vs. Falcons

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Super Bowl 51 is shaping up to be a high scoring shootout. The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the New England Patriots.

Atlanta was the forgotten team by many in the football world. Even though they have the league’s best offense, and the 8th best offense of all time, people just seemed to shrug them off as not a real threat. That all changed when the Falcons crushed the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game, winning by a score of 44-21.

Atlanta is lead by league MVP hopeful Matt Ryan, and one of the best receivers in the game in Julio Jones. Combine those two with the only offensive line in the NFL to start the same 5 guys the whole season, and 2 young, explosive running backs, and you have a formula for explosive plays. Atlanta will be hoping to keep their hot offense going into Super Bowl 51.

On the other side, the New England Patriots have an explosive offense of their own led by none other than Tom Brady. Brady will be making his seventh appearance in a Super Bowl come Feb. 5. He has won 4 of those 7.

Brady was suspended at the beginning of the season for the infamous “Deflategate” scandal. He is playing like he is determined to make NFL commissioner, Rodger Godell, personally hand him the Lombardi trophy as revenge.

This game has all the ingredients needed for a high scoring affair. However, the defense will decide this game.

Whichever defense can make 1 or 2 game changing plays will be the team that wins the game. Whether that be a takeaway, or big play on special teams, that will be the deciding factor in the game. With offenses as high powered as these two are, every possession becomes crucial.

No one is positive one way or the other on who is going to win this game, but one thing is for sure… it’s shaping up to be a high scoring game.