Mustangs defeat University of Mary

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The SMSU men’s basketball team moves into first place in the NSIC South Division standings with a 14-4 record in conference play. They are one game ahead of Upper Iowa who the Mustangs are 1-1 against.

SMSU improved to 19-4 overall with the victory over University of Mary. The Mustangs remain tied with Northern State for second place in the NSIC overall standings, trailing MSU Moorhead by only one game.

SMSU made a run with about 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Trailing 12-11, Cater Kirk scored to start a 12-2 run to give SMSU a 23-14 advantage with just over 8 minutes remaining in the half.

U-Mary made a run of their own bringing the Mustang lead back within 5 but SMSU absorbed the blow and was able to stretch the lead back to 10 by halftime.

Mary would keep it close, but eventually SMSU pulled away. The Mustangs lead by 14 with 3 minutes remaining to put the game away for good.

Southwest Minnesota State closes out its regular season home schedule this weekend taking on Wayne State on Friday, Feb. 10, and Augustana on Saturday, Feb. 11.