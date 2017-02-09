Patriots make history and win Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons jumped all over the New England Patriots in the first half of Super Bowl LI. The League MVP, Matt Ryan, showed why he was voted so, scoring 14 unanswered points midway through the second quarter.

Tom Brady, for the Patriots, then threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Robert Alford, making the score 21-0.

All of the momentum seemed to be with the Falcons, but the Patriots’ offense was able to put a field goal on the board just before half time to make the score 21-3.

Atlanta scored first in the second half making the score 28-3. Being up 25, which is a four-possession lead, the Falcons had a 99 percent chance to win according to ESPN stat tracker.

The Patriots went on to score 25 straight points in a quarter and a half from turnovers, great play from Tom Brady as well as James White, and awful clock management by the Atlanta offense.

The Patriots won the coin toss in overtime and elected to receive. Tom Brady led the Patriots’ offense down the field. A questionable pass interference call at the 2-yard line gave the patriots first and goal from the two. Two plays later, James White finished the drive with a tough two yard run to win the Super Bowl for the Patriots.

The comeback mounted by the Patriots was the biggest in NFL history. Before Super Bowl LI, not one team that had trailed by more than 10 points had ever came back to win in a Super Bowl.