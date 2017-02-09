SMSU track attends Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

SMSU brought ten of their men’s and women’s track and field athletes to Lincoln, Nebraska to the prestigious 42nd Annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Feb. 3.

The two-day meet was held at the Bob Devaney Center, which houses one of eight hydraulic-banked tracks in the world. Division I schools from as far away as Arizona, Texas, and Maryland were competing. Some professional athletes sponsored by Nike were also there.

Akinosun Morolake was a member of the USA women’s gold medal winning 4 x 100 relay team this past Olympics. She won the 60 meter and 200 meter competitions at this event with times comparable to SMSU’s male sprinters.

Our athletes competed admirably against stiff competition. Junior Zach Jones broke the school record for an indoor 400 meter with a time of 50.25 seconds. Senior Ben Ryan achieved a personal best 22.53 in the 200 meter race and was painfully close to breaking the school record, which is 22.49. Junior Kim Shabino also ran a great 200 meters. She tied her own school record of 25.50. Shabino also ran 7.92 in the 60 meters, her best time this season.