SMSU track team competes in Minnesota State Multi and Open

The SMSU men’s and women’s track and field teams are in the midst of their two-month indoor season. On Saturday, Jan. 28, they competed in the Minnesota State Multi and Open in Mankato.

Redshirt freshmen Quadri Busari had a breakout performance in the 60-meter dash. He ran three successive personal bests with times of 7.05, 7.01, and 6.96 in the prelims, semi-finals, and finals. He finished third out of a field of twenty-five and now sits fourth in the conference rankings for that event.

Freshmen Bashir Aidrus, another newcomer, won the 3000-meter race by besting a field of eleven athletes with a time of 9:07.82. He finished an impressive 13 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Also winning his event was senior Alex Weis. He won the shot put by throwing 16.34 meters, almost a meter and a half ahead of second place.

Senior Rylee Armstrong placed well in the jumping events. She finished third in long jump, fifth in triple jump, and eighth in high jump.

Junior Eisha Oden, a multi-sport athlete who starred on the volleyball team, has been setback with injuries recently. She ran her first 400-meter race at the Mankato meet and finished in fourth with a time of 59.57 seconds. She also ran the anchor leg of the 4 x 400 relay and passed up a couple teams to bring SMSU fourth place out of nine teams.