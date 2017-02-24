SMSU Wrestling takes down Concordia College

The Southwest Minnesota State wrestling team (8-13, 3-5 NSIC) defeated Concordia College, 19-15 in its final dual match of the season on Feb. 16.

SMSU lost the first match of the night, but was able to string together three straight wins, one by forfeit to race out to a 12-3 lead.

SMSU and Concordia traded matches after the first four and it looked as though it was going to be very close down the stretch. The Cobbers would earn six match points from a pair of decisions at 174 and 184. A 3-2 decision at 197 by Jackson Ryan would prove to be enough for SMSU to close out its regular season with a win, putting SMSU up by 7.

SMSU will now turn its attention to the NCAA Super Regional 3 in Moorhead, Minn., on Feb. 24-25.