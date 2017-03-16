Men’s Track reaches new heights at NSIC Championship

The men’s indoor track team reached new heights in their fourth year of competition since being reinstated. They tied for seventh in the NSIC at the annual indoor conference championships.

Multiple personal bests were set, and gritty performances were abound.

Zach Jones, a junior, obliterated his own school record in the 400-meter set just three weeks prior by running 49.60, the first sub-50 second time indoors for this program. He went on to finish fifth overall in the event final, earning his first individual medal.

Austin Lafollette, a senior, missed most of the 2016 indoor and outdoor seasons due to injury.

Lafollette has been free from injury all of this season and was back in the 600-meter final. He was in fifth place throughout the first two laps but he managed to pass one runner with half a lap to go and another on the final straightaway. He is widely referred to as “Smiles” because he is almost always beaming and joyful, but on the last lap he was wearing a formidable scowl fueled by sheer determination and grit. He snatched up third place with a personal best 1:22.61 and received All-NSIC honors to boot.

The men’s 4×400 team, whom Jones and Lafollette are a part of, also had a redeeming race.

Matt Konrad led off the team and all four laid down solid performances finishing fourth with a time of 3:23.43.

The throwers arguably had the most impressive performance. Three of them combined to score about half of the team’s points.

Alex Weis finished second in the shot put with a throw of 16.08 meters. Josh Behning grabbed third with a throw of 15.30 meters. Both of them earned All-NSIC. Jordan Flinn also earned that honor by finishing second in the weight throw with a mark of 17.61 meters. Weis climbed the podium again by finishing eighth after throwing his weight 16.83 meters.

Redshirt freshmen Quadri Busari and Gabriel Galamue snuck into the 60-meter final and finished seventh and eighth. Seniors Ben Ryan and Dallin Finley just missed finals in the 60-meter and 200-meter. Chris Kveseth also finished eighth in the 800-meter and was part on the distance medley relay that finished sixth. Bashir Aidrus, Kelly Fitzsimmons, and Austin Lafollette made up the rest of that relay.