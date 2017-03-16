Softball travels to Florida

Last week The Southwest Minnesota State softball team took a seven-day spring break trip to Clermont, Florida for a stretch of 10 road/neutral games. Their “Spring Games” include six neutral site games in Clermont, following two double header games on their way down. They opened up the trip against Saint Joseph College (Ind.) and Ashland University (Ohio). The other six teams they played included: Univ. of Tampa, Florida Southern College, Notre Dame College (Ohio), Univ. of Southern Indiana, Siena Heights Univ. (Mich), and Nyack College.

The Mustangs split the first two games with a loss to Saint Joseph’s College followed by a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Ashland University. After losing four games early in the trip, the Mustangs bounced back winning their final two spring break games.

The team was excited to head out for spring break and get a few more games under their belt after being stuck in the gym for such a long time. Practicing in the gym can be difficult during the cold winter months but they have been determined to improve every day. Coach Jamie Dunn stated,

“You make the best of what you have, you have to get pretty creative with your space which we do.” Dunn said, “We’re really able to break the game down into specific elements and really work on specific components and focus on getting better.”

The Mustangs are looking forward to the rest of their season and hope to send the seniors out in style. Taylor Koloc, Karmann Carroll, Alex O’Connor, and Victoria Brooks, all seniors this year, are being looked to as leaders for the 2017 season. Coach Dunn Included,

“I’m rooting for the four of them. We do have good leadership in that group and hopefully they’ll bring along our freshmen too.”

The start of conference play for the SMSU softball team begins on Tuesday, March 28 in Marshall against Sioux Falls.