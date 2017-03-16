Women’s Track places 12th in championship

The women’s indoor track team finished 12th in the NSIC championships, after finishing a program best 10th the previous year. The absence of a few key contributors due to injury was a significant obstacle to improving last year’s position. Most significant was the loss of 2016 All-NSIC Outdoor performer Hannah Palmeter.

Eisha Oden made back-to-back fourth place finishes in the individual 400-meter. She broke her school record in the preliminary heat by running 57.78. She also anchored the 4×400 relay.

Kim Shabino made finals in the 200-meter for the second straight year. She once again broke the school record, taking it back after losing to Oden two weeks prior. She ran an impressive 25.19, making it the third time this February the record had been tied or broken. However, it would be broken once more by Shabino in the final with a sixth place earning 25.15.

Senior Rylee Armstrong tied for sixth in three high jump this year by clearing 1.60 meters. It was a tie between five jumpers initially but she benefited from the tiebreakers so she only had to split the place with one other.