MN Twins’ hot start

The Twins have been the lovable losers for some time now. Every year the question is not whether or not they will make the playoffs but whether or not they will lose 100 games.

Not this year, though. The Twins have started off hot, winning their first 4 games and surprising much of the league as well as their fans.

The Twins started the year with a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. This was due to great pitching. The Twins only gave up 5 runs throughout the whole series. This has been much of the team’s struggles in recent years, so for Twins fans, good pitching is a pleasant surprise.

However, the offense cannot be over looked. In the first thee games, the Twins bats put up 21 runs.

Since this four-game winning streak to open up the season, the Twins have gone 3-6. For the most part, it is the Twins offense that is killing the team. In 5 of their 6 loses, the Twins put up 2 runs or less. The one exception is a three-run performance.

It seems for the most part that if the Twins score more than 3 runs, the pitching staff can hold on to leads they are given.

The Twins are in second place in the central division only trailing Detroit by a game and a half.

There is a lot of season left, but the future looks bright for Twins fans.