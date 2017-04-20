SMSU Baseball splits with Winona State

Southwest Minnesota State went 1-1 in their double header at Loughery Field in Winona, MN on Apr. 14, with SMSU earning a 4-3 win in nine innings in game one before WSU rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 4-3 victory in game two.

SMSU seems to be plagued with walk-offs this year, as the walk-off lose to Winona State was their fourth of the season.

SMSU is 9-23 overall, 4-18 NSIC, while WSU is 12-24 overall, 12-14 NSIC.

In game one, the game was tied up at 3 in the top of the ninth inning. Brady Lanoue hit an RBI double, turning out to be the game winning run.

WSU had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with only one out. A great double play made by Brian Redemske saved the win just before the tying run crossed the plate.

In game two, SMSU hit a lead-off double in the third inning and came around to score on a Lanoue two-out single to give SMSU a 1-0 lead.

The game was delayed for rain for 45 minutes in the fourth inning.

After play resumed, the lead moved to 2-0 in the sixth as Cole VanderBeek ripped an RBI single to plate Tanner Strommen. SMSU loaded the bases later in the inning, but was unable to score anymore runs.

WSU answered in the sixth inning with two clutch two-out RBI hits to tie the game at 2-2.

SMSU regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning at 3-2.

After loading the bases in a tie game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, SMSU threw a wild pitch to score the game winning run for Winona.