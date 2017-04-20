SMSU shines at Mustang Open

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SMSU hosted its first track meet since the program was reinstated a few years ago on March 31 and Apr. 1. The Mustangs opened the new Marshall Regional Track and Field Complex with a win Friday, March 31, by Kelly Fitzsimmons in the 3000m steeplechase, with a time of 10:30.95.

The first day of competition involved only distance and field events and took only four hours. The second day, Saturday, involved a full slate of competition. The weather could not have been better.

The Mustangs did not squander the fortunate scenario of opportune weather coupled with their first ever home-meet advantage. Kim Shabino led the stampede on the women’s side by winning the 200-meter sprint and breaking her own school record with a time of 25.08.

Shabino also finished third in the 400-meter dash by running a personal best of 57.53.

Nikki Atwood also ran the 200m and 400m, finishing sixth and ninth, respectively.

Kayla Jansky took sixth in her 1,500-meter race.

Sarah Mayfield took home fourth in the 800m and Angela Prokosch grabbed tenth in the hammer.

Zach Jones led the way for the men by setting a personal best of 49.47 in the 400 m and finishing third amidst stiff competition.

Ben Ryan also ran a personal best in the 400m of 50.60 and finished ninth. His teammates Gabriel Galamue and Matt Konrad were in the same heat of the 400m, finishing tenth and fifteenth, respectively.

Galamue, Ryan, and Konrad also competed in the 200m and finished fourth, eighth, and twelfth, respectively.

Quadri Busari took third in the 100m by running 10.91.

Alex Weis finished third in the discus, third in the shot put, and second in the hammer.

The Mustangs are set to compete at Concordia-St. Paul on Apr. 22nd.