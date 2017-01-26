Club Spotlight: Access Association reinstated on campus

The SMSU Access Association is a student club on campus that provides resources and opportunities for both disabled and abled students to grow in understanding of disabilities and their presence on and off campus.

The club existed several years ago but dissolved in 2007 due to low membership. Sophomore Kristen Barnhardt sought to bring back the club at the beginning of the fall semester and is now the club’s president.

Barnhardt is a Disability Advocacy in New Media major, one she created and designed herself. Her major supports her drive to recreate the Access Association as she sees a need for disability advocacy everywhere she goes.

Barnhardt said that it was a long and difficult process to get the club back on campus, but that it was worth the challenge. She and Megan Bruns, vice president, had to go through old paperwork to get the club approved by the Student Association.

“There was no club supporting students with disabilities and we have a large demographic on campus,” Barnhardt said. “We need some representation on campus.”

The club participated in Fresh Check Day and has begun to look into finding ways to help the campus be more disability-friendly.

“As we are still in the rebuilding process, we have been focusing on the internal club matters such as building a core group of students to attend meetings,” Barnhardt said.

To promote student interest, the club’s meetings cover more than just business.

“We make meetings part business and part fellowship so students get a chance to meet others and to have a place to go to for support on issues others may not understand,” Barnhardt said.

Going forward, the Access Association has plans to participate in Culture Shock this spring. They are also trying to create a more accessible sport that can be brought to campus.

As for the goals of the club, Barnhardt said, “We hope to end the gap between abled and disabled [students].”

The club’s first meeting this semester is on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m. in SC 249 where they will schedule a weekly meeting time.

For more information contact Kristen Barnhardt at Kristen.Barnhardt@my.smsu.edu.