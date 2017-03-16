Recipe: Winter Campfire Cookies

Here’s for a taste of the great outdoors with a decadent twist. These s’mores are sure to bring up memories of sitting by a campfire roasting marshmallows, all while in the comfort of your own home. These woodsy little treats—consisting of Graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, and white almond bark—are sure to bring warmth to your heart as you wait for those thawed summer nights under the stars.

Ingredients:

3 Hershey’s chocolate

bars

1 box graham crackers

1 8oz bag marshmallows

1/2 package white almond

bark

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Break the Graham crackers in half and spread them out on a cookie sheet.

Place one or two pieces of chocolate on every cracker and place a marshmallow on top of the chocolate.

Place the cookie sheet with cracker/chocolate/marshmallow combo in oven. Set to broil for three to five minutes.

Remove cookie sheet from oven and place graham crackers on top of marshmallows, like a s’more.

Melt 3-4 bricks of almond bark in a microwave safe bowl. Stir every one minute until melted.

Mix vanilla extract into melted almond bark.

Move s’mores to tinfoil wrapped plates.

Cover s’mores in melted almond bark, according to preference.

Top with your favorite topping before almond bark hardens, such as sprinkles, chocolate chips and M&Ms.

Set to cool.