“Person of Interest”: A show worth watching

Have you ever taken a moment to stare at a surveillance camera wondering if anyone was staring back at you? Watching you?

“Person of Interest” is a show that is actioned packed with such ideas. When a billionaire tech savvy genius named Harold Finch creates the Machine for the government, he failed to realize that the government only saw the needs of preventing any potential terrorist acts or crimes. Any normal person would be considered “irrelevant.” With the Machine monitoring the entire world through people’s smart phones and security cameras, Harold saw the need to construct a back door to protect the so called “irrelevant” individuals. This is what “Person of Interest” is all about.

Actor Jim Caviezel plays John Reese, an ex-CIA Agent, alongside Michael Emerson, who plays as the creator of the Machine, Harold Finch. Both play their roles fantastically and they remain one of the reasons (besides the story line) that I was drawn into the show. For the overall plot, it starts off with the “victim of the week” or in this case, the “numbers.”

With each passing season, you as a viewer will tumble down deeper into the “rabbit hole” with the inclusive purpose of the Machine and the diligent team surrounding it.

I was introduced to this series when I arrived home this past summer. Even though it came out in 2011, I had never heard of it, and I assume that most people haven’t. Think of it as a diamond in the rough. All it took was the witty and well written dialogue emerging from our living room to peek my interest when I was grabbing a bit to eat. In all honestly, I would gladly watch the series all over again. If you find yourself bored and not entirely sure what to do, I recommend watching POI on Netflix, and if you don’t have Netflix you can watch it on CBS, Youtube, iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, and a number of other streaming services.

“You’ll never find us, but victim or perpetrator,

If your number’s up, we’ll find you.”

-Harold Finch

5 out of 5 Spurs.