“A Chicago Story”
Brain distracted
Temper overacting
So many fears, so many tears
I can’t wait till the smoke clears.
No one said life would be easy
Believe me when i tell you life is not as
great as people make it seem
From not having a job and unable to eat
Believe me when I say life is a struggle for someone like me.
No one caring
No one feeling
No one seeing
The pain in their hearts because of all these casualties.
They say help is on the way
But instead they spit and shit in our pitiful faces
Dads out fighting wars feeling a sense of contemplation
When our own damn president should be
Tending to this nation.
Mothers crying
Men trying
Babies dying
robbing , killing, stealing is how most survive
So when i tell you my life is a struggle
Its realm but i do have one good thing out of it,
My pen
My pen is one of my best friends until the end
Regardless as to what we are going thru
I know i am going to pull threw
I have to stay strong when the going,
Gets tough, cuz seems like things are getting more rough.