“A Chicago Story”

Brain distracted

Temper overacting

So many fears, so many tears

I can’t wait till the smoke clears.

No one said life would be easy

Believe me when i tell you life is not as

great as people make it seem

From not having a job and unable to eat

Believe me when I say life is a struggle for someone like me.

No one caring

No one feeling

No one seeing

The pain in their hearts because of all these casualties.

They say help is on the way

But instead they spit and shit in our pitiful faces

Dads out fighting wars feeling a sense of contemplation

When our own damn president should be

Tending to this nation.

Mothers crying

Men trying

Babies dying

robbing , killing, stealing is how most survive

So when i tell you my life is a struggle

Its realm but i do have one good thing out of it,

My pen

My pen is one of my best friends until the end

Regardless as to what we are going thru

I know i am going to pull threw

I have to stay strong when the going,

Gets tough, cuz seems like things are getting more rough.