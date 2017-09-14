President’s Corner

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Dear SMSU Student Body,

Welcome back to campus! I’m excited to see where this school year goes.

Student Senate has been brainstorming some great ideas with our committees in order to make SMSU better, little by little.

I can’t wait to get those ideas solidified and present them to the student body, along with our incredible Committee Chairs.

A few things for your information:

1. Our Exec members are available during the week for any and all students to talk about issues and ideas. Our office hours are posted outside of SC 217. Please stop by to say hi! We’d love to meet you!

2. Student Senate Meetings are open to the general body, and they are held Tuesday nights at 6:15pm in PE 214. Please come by and see how we are making an impact at SMSU!

3. All University Committees are available for individuals to get a voice in what goes on in every area of the school. Please contact me if you are interested!

Again, welcome to campus and I hope you have a great year.

Feel free to contact me if you have questions or want to know how you can impact our school!

Thank you,

President Danielson