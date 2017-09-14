Texas church closes, then later reopens doors to evacuees

One day after the flooding of Texas due to Hurricane Harvey started, Lakewood church—the largest church in Texas—closed its doors to people looking for safety.

They claimed that it was “inaccessible due to severe flooding.” Since that claim, numerous pictures have surfaced on the internet proving otherwise.

These pictures clearly show the outside of the Lakewood church building, where there is water on the streets, but it is not flooded by any means.

This goes directly against what pastor Joel Osteen had posted pictures of earlier, which showed flooding inside of the megachurch.

But, in his pictures, there is no signs that prove that it is the actual Lakewood church.

Osteen received backlash on his decision almost immediately after he made the Facebook post saying that their doors were closed.

Some claimed that he wouldn’t open his doors since the people staying there would avoid taxes, while others shamed him as closing his doors is the exact opposite of what they believed Jesus would want.

His megachurch can easily hold 16,800 people, so you can understand why it would be a place that evacuees were looking for safety in.

Within two days of receiving this incredible amount of backlash over just about every kind of social media available, Osteen opened the doors and released a new statement saying that “we have never closed their doors.”

…Sure seems like they closed them to me.

On another note, if the church had had as severe flooding as Osteen claimed, would it really have cleared up in two days?

And have been dry enough to have people come in the church?

Probably not.

While the flooding was apparently going down incredible fast, another image circulated the internet.

It showed the inside of Lakewood church with a countless number of air mattresses on the floor.

Maybe Osteen was really trying to prepare for the thousands of people that he knew would come to his church?

Whatever his reasoning was, he sure did a poor job of explaining and backing it up.