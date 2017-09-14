Mustang runners start strong

The Mustang Cross Country teams have kicked off their seasons with a couple of busy weekends, filled with stiff competition.

On Friday Sept. 1, the Mustang runners participated in the annual Augustana Twilight race in Sioux Falls, at Yankton Trails. This past weekend, Sept. 9-10, they traveled to Madison, South Dakota for the Dakota State University Invite.

They ran down the competition one stride at a time. Each meet was a learning experience for both the Men and Women, and they are looking to keep improving at every meet.

The Lady Stangs are led by Sophomore Kayla Janky who brought home a 91st place finish in Sioux Falls and a 5th place finish in Madison.

Bashir Aidrus finished 128th in Sioux Falls and 2nd in Madison to lead the on the men’s side. Both the men and the women competed well and recorded some of their best finishes to date, and it is only the beginning of the season.

Head Coach Dan Allen said, “I think the meet went really well. Our freshman exceeded expectations and the upperclassmen had some great leadership. We competed better on both sides, men and women, and look forward to the rest of the season.”

The Mustang Cross County teams will be back in action on September 23 at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis.