NFL round up: week three in review, injuries all-around

Week 6 saw the injury bug take down another one of the NFL’s brightest stars. Stars have been plagued with injuries this year including JJ Watt, David Johnson, Odell Beckham Jr, and now, possibly the biggest injury yet, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers went down in the first quarter of the Packer Viking game with a broken collarbone, and is expected to miss 8 weeks. With Rodgers out, the Packers are led by Brett Hundley. No doubt this injury takes them out of the talk of the elites in the NFL. Now, it is a conversation of can Hundley be good enough to get the Packers in position as to when Rodgers comes back, he can save the season in the last couple weeks.

As far as games, this week was full of upsets. The Chargers look as though they have found a way to win close games, as they have down it two weeks in a row now after squeaking out a win against the raiders 17-16. A close game format that seemed to curse the team has now lead to two straight wins for the Chargers.

The Giants, with seemingly nothing left on offense after the injuries to Beckham, Brandon Marshall, and Sterling Shepard, somehow received their first win of the season against a very good Broncos team by a score of 23-10.

The Bears, now lead by rookie Mitchell Trubisky, seem to have found their stride, after giving the Vikings a tough game last week, and now beat the Ravens by a score of 27-24.

The 49ers lost their 5th straight game by 3 or less to the Redskins. San Francisco had the ball and a 2 point deficit with a minute and change left. A costly and questionable offensive pass interference penalty pushed them out of field goal range, and they were never able to regain the yards as they threw a pick on a fourth and 20 play.

Adrian Peterson seemed to have finally found his stride after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran running back broke 100 yards rushing for the first time since 2015, helping the Cardinals to hold off a late comeback by the Buccaneers.

If anything is true about the NFL this year, it is the next man up is going to have to make plays while filling in for injured stars. The teams and players that are able to do that will prosper late in the season.